18 Garden St

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available NOW! Beautifully finished luxury garden level 1 bedroom condo in prime Beacon Hill location. Gracious ceiling height and private outdoor space. Open concept living/dining room flows into galley-style kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, and quartz countertops. Living room features huge windows, custom marble mantle, and dedicated dining space. Renovated bathroom complete with in-unit washer/dryer. Bedroom features two spacious closets and can easily accommodate a queen size bed. Inquire about virtual tour! Starting 9/1/20 rent will increase to $3,000 per month for remainder of lease term