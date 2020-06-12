All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 18 Garden St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
18 Garden St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

18 Garden St

18 Garden Street · (617) 861-3636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

18 Garden Street, Boston, MA 02114
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available NOW! Beautifully finished luxury garden level 1 bedroom condo in prime Beacon Hill location. Gracious ceiling height and private outdoor space. Open concept living/dining room flows into galley-style kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, and quartz countertops. Living room features huge windows, custom marble mantle, and dedicated dining space. Renovated bathroom complete with in-unit washer/dryer. Bedroom features two spacious closets and can easily accommodate a queen size bed. Inquire about virtual tour! Starting 9/1/20 rent will increase to $3,000 per month for remainder of lease term

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Garden St have any available units?
18 Garden St has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Garden St have?
Some of 18 Garden St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Garden St currently offering any rent specials?
18 Garden St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Garden St pet-friendly?
No, 18 Garden St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 18 Garden St offer parking?
No, 18 Garden St does not offer parking.
Does 18 Garden St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Garden St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Garden St have a pool?
No, 18 Garden St does not have a pool.
Does 18 Garden St have accessible units?
No, 18 Garden St does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Garden St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Garden St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 18 Garden St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity