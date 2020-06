Amenities

EAST SIDE PET FRIENDLY 1 BEDROOM/1 BATHROOM WITH ONE OFF-STREET PARKING SPOT INCLUDED. APARTMENT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FULLY APPLIANCED GRANITE/SS KITCHEN, DESIGNATED DINING AREA, IN- UNIT WASHER/DRYER, QUEEN SIZE BEDROOM, OFFICE OR 2ND ROOM FOR LIVING SPACE, CENTRAL AIR/HEAT, MODERN TILED BATHROOM, AND FULL PRIVATE BASEMENT FOR STORAGE. LOCATED JUST BLOCKS TO SOUTH BOSTON BEACHES, PARKS, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, HIGHWAY ACCESS, SEAPORT DISTRICT AND ALL THE NEW SHOPS, BARS, & RESTAURANTS. AVAILABLE 8/1, TENANT TO PAY FULL FEE.



Terms: One year lease