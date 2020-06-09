Amenities

17 Mount Vernon Street Apt #C, Boston, MA 02129 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 08/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Sun filled 3 bed/ 2 bath penthouse with a private deck available 8/1 or 9/1. Enjoy an exciting opportunity to live in a beautiful Gas Light District on one of the most desirable streets in Charlestown. This well maintained condo is a perfect blend of style, comfort and convenience. Recent updates include an open layout, hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit, ample closet space. Enjoy a beautiful view of the city from your private roof deck. You will love this A+ location in Charlestown with easy access to the city and just a few blocks away from Bunker Hill Monument, Navy Yard, and amazing local restaurants. Whole Foods is right around the corner. Pet Friendly (w restrictions). Street parking available. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3592602 ]