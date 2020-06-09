All apartments in Boston
17 Mount Vernon Street
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:50 AM

17 Mount Vernon Street

17 Mount Vernon Street · (617) 818-0801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Mount Vernon Street, Boston, MA 02129
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. Aug 1

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1455 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
17 Mount Vernon Street Apt #C, Boston, MA 02129 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 08/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Sun filled 3 bed/ 2 bath penthouse with a private deck available 8/1 or 9/1. Enjoy an exciting opportunity to live in a beautiful Gas Light District on one of the most desirable streets in Charlestown. This well maintained condo is a perfect blend of style, comfort and convenience. Recent updates include an open layout, hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit, ample closet space. Enjoy a beautiful view of the city from your private roof deck. You will love this A+ location in Charlestown with easy access to the city and just a few blocks away from Bunker Hill Monument, Navy Yard, and amazing local restaurants. Whole Foods is right around the corner. Pet Friendly (w restrictions). Street parking available. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3592602 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Mount Vernon Street have any available units?
17 Mount Vernon Street has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Mount Vernon Street have?
Some of 17 Mount Vernon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Mount Vernon Street currently offering any rent specials?
17 Mount Vernon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Mount Vernon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Mount Vernon Street is pet friendly.
Does 17 Mount Vernon Street offer parking?
No, 17 Mount Vernon Street does not offer parking.
Does 17 Mount Vernon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Mount Vernon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Mount Vernon Street have a pool?
No, 17 Mount Vernon Street does not have a pool.
Does 17 Mount Vernon Street have accessible units?
No, 17 Mount Vernon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Mount Vernon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Mount Vernon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
