17 Mackin St.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:24 AM

17 Mackin St.

17 Mackin Street · (617) 500-1282
Location

17 Mackin Street, Boston, MA 02135
Allston

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Well-maintained apartment in a hot neighborhood - Allston/Brighton line, just minutes from Boston Landing train station, Harvard Business School, and Harvard's new Science &amp; Engineering School. Featuring hardwood floors, tiled gourmet kitchen, and tiled full bathroom. Granite counter top, mostly stainless steal appliances, modern cabinets,, spacious pantry, high ceilings, large living room, and stairway front of the building. Basement available for storage. Apartment is close to two major Supermarkets (Star Market and Stop &amp; Shop), Pavement Coffee, Starbucks, Trader Joe's, Portsmouth Street Park, and several bars and restaurants. The property is also near Western Avenue, an up-and-coming hub for the Allston/Brighton area. Bus line 70 &amp; 86 and MBTA station within short walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Mackin St. have any available units?
17 Mackin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Mackin St. have?
Some of 17 Mackin St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Mackin St. currently offering any rent specials?
17 Mackin St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Mackin St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Mackin St. is pet friendly.
Does 17 Mackin St. offer parking?
No, 17 Mackin St. does not offer parking.
Does 17 Mackin St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Mackin St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Mackin St. have a pool?
No, 17 Mackin St. does not have a pool.
Does 17 Mackin St. have accessible units?
No, 17 Mackin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Mackin St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Mackin St. has units with dishwashers.
