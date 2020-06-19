17 Mackin St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Well-maintained apartment in a hot neighborhood - Allston/Brighton line, just minutes from Boston Landing train station, Harvard Business School, and Harvard's new Science & Engineering School. Featuring hardwood floors, tiled gourmet kitchen, and tiled full bathroom. Granite counter top, mostly stainless steal appliances, modern cabinets,, spacious pantry, high ceilings, large living room, and stairway front of the building. Basement available for storage. Apartment is close to two major Supermarkets (Star Market and Stop & Shop), Pavement Coffee, Starbucks, Trader Joe's, Portsmouth Street Park, and several bars and restaurants. The property is also near Western Avenue, an up-and-coming hub for the Allston/Brighton area. Bus line 70 & 86 and MBTA station within short walking distance.