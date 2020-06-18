17 Dwight St.

Amenities

Pristine, sun splashed Penthouse apartment located in the coveted South End "Eight Streets" neighborhood association, on peaceful tree-lined Dwight Street. Beautifully renovated preserving original architectural detail blended with modern amenities such as granite countertops, stainless appliances and central A/C. Charming hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. A skylight and pretty picture windows afford plenty of light and stunning views. The large bedroom has plenty of closet space with double closets, and an extra storage closet includes a Bosch washer/dryer. Now more than ever private outdoor space is at a premium and this roof deck is incredible! Large enough for entertaining or for intimate dinners, the panoramic views of Boston will astound you. This small, well maintained and professionally managed condo building is perfectly located near Peters Park, Ringgold Park, and steps away from the South End's many fine restaurants and boutiques.



Terms: One year lease