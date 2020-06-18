All apartments in Boston
17 Dwight St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

17 Dwight St.

17 Dwight Street · (508) 838-1105
Location

17 Dwight Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Pristine, sun splashed Penthouse apartment located in the coveted South End "Eight Streets" neighborhood association, on peaceful tree-lined Dwight Street. Beautifully renovated preserving original architectural detail blended with modern amenities such as granite countertops, stainless appliances and central A/C. Charming hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. A skylight and pretty picture windows afford plenty of light and stunning views. The large bedroom has plenty of closet space with double closets, and an extra storage closet includes a Bosch washer/dryer. Now more than ever private outdoor space is at a premium and this roof deck is incredible! Large enough for entertaining or for intimate dinners, the panoramic views of Boston will astound you. This small, well maintained and professionally managed condo building is perfectly located near Peters Park, Ringgold Park, and steps away from the South End's many fine restaurants and boutiques.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Dwight St. have any available units?
17 Dwight St. has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Dwight St. have?
Some of 17 Dwight St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Dwight St. currently offering any rent specials?
17 Dwight St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Dwight St. pet-friendly?
No, 17 Dwight St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 17 Dwight St. offer parking?
No, 17 Dwight St. does not offer parking.
Does 17 Dwight St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Dwight St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Dwight St. have a pool?
No, 17 Dwight St. does not have a pool.
Does 17 Dwight St. have accessible units?
No, 17 Dwight St. does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Dwight St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Dwight St. does not have units with dishwashers.
