1699 Commonwealth Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors cats allowed parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) Move in AUGUST 1st - there is NO broker's fee! Just first & last to move in! Immense sunny 2 bedroom with NO living room, with heat hot water included, NO BROKER'S FEE! Save so much money, the apt consists of 2 bedrooms with NO living room, there is a big kitchen, big bathroom, large spacious kitchen w ample cabinet/counter space, Laundry in the basement of the building, one cat is allowed, parking is free on-street with a permit or $175-$200/month in the area for a private spot. Located in Brighton next to the Washington street T stop, walk to all the bars in Washington Square Brookline. Borders Brookline as well, tons of shops and restaurants in the area, quick T ride to Allston, Boston College BC, Coolidge corner, Packard's corner, Hynes, Fenway, Kenmore, Boston University BU, Longwood medical, Downtown, Midtown, Copley, Back Bay and more. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 (whatsapp is +17814759777) , I have a lot of NO FEE apts in the Allston, Brighton, Fenway and Brookline areas, please contact me for more listings, thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.