1699 Commonwealth Avenue
Last updated June 21 2020 at 2:15 AM

1699 Commonwealth Avenue

1699 Commonwealth Avenue · (781) 243-5747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1699 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) Move in AUGUST 1st - there is NO broker's fee! Just first &amp; last to move in! Immense sunny 2 bedroom with NO living room, with heat hot water included, NO BROKER'S FEE! Save so much money, the apt consists of 2 bedrooms with NO living room, there is a big kitchen, big bathroom, large spacious kitchen w ample cabinet/counter space, Laundry in the basement of the building, one cat is allowed, parking is free on-street with a permit or $175-$200/month in the area for a private spot. Located in Brighton next to the Washington street T stop, walk to all the bars in Washington Square Brookline. Borders Brookline as well, tons of shops and restaurants in the area, quick T ride to Allston, Boston College BC, Coolidge corner, Packard's corner, Hynes, Fenway, Kenmore, Boston University BU, Longwood medical, Downtown, Midtown, Copley, Back Bay and more. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 (whatsapp is +17814759777) , I have a lot of NO FEE apts in the Allston, Brighton, Fenway and Brookline areas, please contact me for more listings, thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1699 Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
1699 Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1699 Commonwealth Avenue have?
Some of 1699 Commonwealth Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1699 Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1699 Commonwealth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1699 Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1699 Commonwealth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1699 Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1699 Commonwealth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1699 Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1699 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1699 Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1699 Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1699 Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1699 Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1699 Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1699 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
