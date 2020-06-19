All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

169 Hillside

169 Hillside Street · No Longer Available
Location

169 Hillside Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 6 bedroom multifamily with 3 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The multifamily features A/C,Balcony,Dishwasher,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Unit,New/Renovated Kitchen and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 Hillside have any available units?
169 Hillside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 169 Hillside have?
Some of 169 Hillside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 Hillside currently offering any rent specials?
169 Hillside isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 Hillside pet-friendly?
Yes, 169 Hillside is pet friendly.
Does 169 Hillside offer parking?
No, 169 Hillside does not offer parking.
Does 169 Hillside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 169 Hillside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 Hillside have a pool?
No, 169 Hillside does not have a pool.
Does 169 Hillside have accessible units?
No, 169 Hillside does not have accessible units.
Does 169 Hillside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 169 Hillside has units with dishwashers.
