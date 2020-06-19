Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 169 Hillside.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
169 Hillside
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
169 Hillside
169 Hillside Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Mission Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
169 Hillside Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 6 bedroom multifamily with 3 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The multifamily features A/C,Balcony,Dishwasher,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Unit,New/Renovated Kitchen and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 169 Hillside have any available units?
169 Hillside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 169 Hillside have?
Some of 169 Hillside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 169 Hillside currently offering any rent specials?
169 Hillside isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 Hillside pet-friendly?
Yes, 169 Hillside is pet friendly.
Does 169 Hillside offer parking?
No, 169 Hillside does not offer parking.
Does 169 Hillside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 169 Hillside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 Hillside have a pool?
No, 169 Hillside does not have a pool.
Does 169 Hillside have accessible units?
No, 169 Hillside does not have accessible units.
Does 169 Hillside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 169 Hillside has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
Carson Tower
1410 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02127
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St
Boston, MA 02129
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College