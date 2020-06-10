All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:03 PM

169 Commonwealth Avenue

169 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 877-9640
Location

169 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Newly renovated penthouse apartment on the sunny side of Commonwealth Avenue in the heart of Back Bay. Elevator access to this light-filled home, with a huge, gracious living room/dining room, amazing city views, new eat-in kitchen, one bedroom and a sky lite new bathroom. This residence features ample storage, a generous floor plan and a common laundry all in a well-maintained brownstone. No pets, non-smoking building. Parking available--full single space-- for an additional $300 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
169 Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 169 Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
169 Commonwealth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 169 Commonwealth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 169 Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 169 Commonwealth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 169 Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 169 Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 169 Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 169 Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 169 Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 169 Commonwealth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
