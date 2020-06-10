169 Commonwealth Avenue

Amenities

Newly renovated penthouse apartment on the sunny side of Commonwealth Avenue in the heart of Back Bay. Elevator access to this light-filled home, with a huge, gracious living room/dining room, amazing city views, new eat-in kitchen, one bedroom and a sky lite new bathroom. This residence features ample storage, a generous floor plan and a common laundry all in a well-maintained brownstone. No pets, non-smoking building. Parking available--full single space-- for an additional $300 per month.