Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:17 PM

160 commonwealth Ave.

160 Commonwealth Avenue · (339) 227-2547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

160 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
The Vendome, 160 Commonwealth Ave Suite 317 furnished For Rent - Now available 9/1 Available SEPT 1st 2020 in one of the nicest residential street in the boston area gorgeous very large 583 sq-ft Renovated Studio, Bay Window overlooking the green Commonwealth Avenue Mall, sunny, high ceilings, top of the line fully equipped kitchen, and gorgeous marble bath. The building features 24 hour concierge, laundry on every floor, central air, you will not find anything like it.- Steps to Copley Square and nearby Prudential Center, Hancock Tower and all the Shops and Restaurants on Newbury Street or Boylston Street. Rent is $2500 12 months lease Available September 1st 2020. Tenants are responsible for their utilities (heat, hot water, AC, Electric, Phone, Cable & Internet ) Owner pays for association condo fee that includes city water & sewer, snow removal, and Concierge service. The condo is currently rented unfinished (Partially) with a few things such as the round table, rug, glass shelf in bathroom and a mirror will remain there Common laundry on every floor. No Pets First month rent, last month rent, security deposit, and building move-in & out fee are required. Commission is required by Applicants to Boston Homes Realty. for more info please contact Fadi ( text or call or email) "The Vendome" - Luxury Condo building with 24/7 concierge and elevator, laundry and trash chute on every floor.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
160 commonwealth Ave. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 160 commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
160 commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 160 commonwealth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 160 commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 160 commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 160 commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 160 commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 160 commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 160 commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 160 commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 commonwealth Ave. has units with dishwashers.
