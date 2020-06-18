Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning elevator 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator on-site laundry internet access

The Vendome, 160 Commonwealth Ave Suite 317 furnished For Rent - Now available 9/1 Available SEPT 1st 2020 in one of the nicest residential street in the boston area gorgeous very large 583 sq-ft Renovated Studio, Bay Window overlooking the green Commonwealth Avenue Mall, sunny, high ceilings, top of the line fully equipped kitchen, and gorgeous marble bath. The building features 24 hour concierge, laundry on every floor, central air, you will not find anything like it.- Steps to Copley Square and nearby Prudential Center, Hancock Tower and all the Shops and Restaurants on Newbury Street or Boylston Street. Rent is $2500 12 months lease Available September 1st 2020. Tenants are responsible for their utilities (heat, hot water, AC, Electric, Phone, Cable & Internet ) Owner pays for association condo fee that includes city water & sewer, snow removal, and Concierge service. The condo is currently rented unfinished (Partially) with a few things such as the round table, rug, glass shelf in bathroom and a mirror will remain there Common laundry on every floor. No Pets First month rent, last month rent, security deposit, and building move-in & out fee are required. Commission is required by Applicants to Boston Homes Realty. for more info please contact Fadi ( text or call or email) "The Vendome" - Luxury Condo building with 24/7 concierge and elevator, laundry and trash chute on every floor.



Terms: One year lease