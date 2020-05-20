All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:25 PM

16 Symphony

16 Symphony Road · (617) 792-6100
Location

16 Symphony Road, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Perfect location adjacent to Symphony, South End, Fenway, Back Bay, Northeastern. Train stop and Whole Foods around the corner. #1 bus directly to Cambridge. Unit is floor throughout with a brand new kitchen and bathroom, high end appliances, laundry in unit, new paint, hard wood floors throughout, open concept. A nice deck off the living room. Charming brownstone street with great curb appeal. Possible rental parking onsite. What more could you ask for? ***NO BROKER FEE***Unit is Vacant***Virtual Tour Available Upon Request***

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Symphony have any available units?
16 Symphony has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Symphony have?
Some of 16 Symphony's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Symphony currently offering any rent specials?
16 Symphony isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Symphony pet-friendly?
No, 16 Symphony is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 16 Symphony offer parking?
Yes, 16 Symphony does offer parking.
Does 16 Symphony have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Symphony offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Symphony have a pool?
No, 16 Symphony does not have a pool.
Does 16 Symphony have accessible units?
No, 16 Symphony does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Symphony have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Symphony does not have units with dishwashers.
