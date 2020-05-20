16 Symphony

Amenities

Perfect location adjacent to Symphony, South End, Fenway, Back Bay, Northeastern. Train stop and Whole Foods around the corner. #1 bus directly to Cambridge. Unit is floor throughout with a brand new kitchen and bathroom, high end appliances, laundry in unit, new paint, hard wood floors throughout, open concept. A nice deck off the living room. Charming brownstone street with great curb appeal. Possible rental parking onsite. What more could you ask for? ***NO BROKER FEE***Unit is Vacant***Virtual Tour Available Upon Request***



Terms: One year lease