All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 16 Royce Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
16 Royce Rd.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

16 Royce Rd.

16 Royce Road · (617) 708-4547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16 Royce Road, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER - DISHWASHER! - Fantastic SPLIT apartment that can be used as a one or a two bedroom. Perfect for two people who would like to have maximum privacy as there is a door on both rooms but there will be no living room. The apartment can also be used as a one bedroom apartment using the bigger room as the living area. Laundry is on site and there is no cost for heat and hot water. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Quick walk to Harvard Ave and Packard's Corner T stations on the Green (B) line train. 57, 66, 501, 64, Green Line B line Trains There is NO FEE on this apartment. Quick walk to Harvard Ave and Packard's Corner T stations on the Green (B) line train. 57, 66, 501, 64, Green Line B line Trains

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Royce Rd. have any available units?
16 Royce Rd. has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 16 Royce Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
16 Royce Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Royce Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 16 Royce Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 16 Royce Rd. offer parking?
No, 16 Royce Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 16 Royce Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Royce Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Royce Rd. have a pool?
No, 16 Royce Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 16 Royce Rd. have accessible units?
No, 16 Royce Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Royce Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Royce Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Royce Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Royce Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16 Royce Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity