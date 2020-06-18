16 Royce Rd.

Amenities

dishwasher some paid utils

AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER - DISHWASHER! - Fantastic SPLIT apartment that can be used as a one or a two bedroom. Perfect for two people who would like to have maximum privacy as there is a door on both rooms but there will be no living room. The apartment can also be used as a one bedroom apartment using the bigger room as the living area. Laundry is on site and there is no cost for heat and hot water. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Quick walk to Harvard Ave and Packard's Corner T stations on the Green (B) line train. 57, 66, 501, 64, Green Line B line Trains There is NO FEE on this apartment. Quick walk to Harvard Ave and Packard's Corner T stations on the Green (B) line train. 57, 66, 501, 64, Green Line B line Trains



Terms: One year lease