16 Crescent Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Make this lovely apartment your new home thsi coming Fall! Garden level unit, featuring bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances and pen layout living room. In unit laundry. Updated bathroom with a fancy rain shower. Gorgeous laminate flooring! All utilities (heat,hot water and electricity) are included in the rent!!! Convenient location near JFK T stop (red line), South Bay Plaza and many shops/restaurants! Easy access to highways (MassPike, i-93 and Rt-3). Walk to Carson Beach. On street parking with resident sticker. Parking spot available for rent for extra $150/mo. This is a must see!!! Don't -miss out, it will not last!



Terms: One year lease