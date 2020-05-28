All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:09 PM

16 Crescent Ave.

16 Crescent Avenue · (617) 953-4748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 Crescent Avenue, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Make this lovely apartment your new home thsi coming Fall! Garden level unit, featuring bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances and pen layout living room. In unit laundry. Updated bathroom with a fancy rain shower. Gorgeous laminate flooring! All utilities (heat,hot water and electricity) are included in the rent!!! Convenient location near JFK T stop (red line), South Bay Plaza and many shops/restaurants! Easy access to highways (MassPike, i-93 and Rt-3). Walk to Carson Beach. On street parking with resident sticker. Parking spot available for rent for extra $150/mo. This is a must see!!! Don't -miss out, it will not last!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Crescent Ave. have any available units?
16 Crescent Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Crescent Ave. have?
Some of 16 Crescent Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Crescent Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
16 Crescent Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Crescent Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 16 Crescent Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 16 Crescent Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 16 Crescent Ave. does offer parking.
Does 16 Crescent Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Crescent Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Crescent Ave. have a pool?
No, 16 Crescent Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 16 Crescent Ave. have accessible units?
No, 16 Crescent Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Crescent Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Crescent Ave. has units with dishwashers.
