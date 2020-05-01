All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:33 PM

158 West Brookline St.

158 West Brookline Street · (518) 423-0309
Location

158 West Brookline Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Beautifully furnished studio apartment for rent in the heart of the desirable South End. This completely renovated studio has features 7.5-foot ceilings, an open concept kitchen, pristine bathroom, walk-out patio, and is turn-key; just bring your suitcase! There is a queen-size bed, linens, dishes, utensils, 60" TV. Heat, hot water, cable, and WiFi are included in the rent, free common laundry in the building. Parking is available for an additional $250/mo. Close to T, Restaurants, Museums, Stadiums! Short distance to Back Bay and Prudential Center. Sorry, no pets or undergrads.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 West Brookline St. have any available units?
158 West Brookline St. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 158 West Brookline St. have?
Some of 158 West Brookline St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 West Brookline St. currently offering any rent specials?
158 West Brookline St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 West Brookline St. pet-friendly?
No, 158 West Brookline St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 158 West Brookline St. offer parking?
Yes, 158 West Brookline St. does offer parking.
Does 158 West Brookline St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 West Brookline St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 West Brookline St. have a pool?
No, 158 West Brookline St. does not have a pool.
Does 158 West Brookline St. have accessible units?
No, 158 West Brookline St. does not have accessible units.
Does 158 West Brookline St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 158 West Brookline St. does not have units with dishwashers.
