158 West Brookline St.

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated some paid utils internet access furnished

Beautifully furnished studio apartment for rent in the heart of the desirable South End. This completely renovated studio has features 7.5-foot ceilings, an open concept kitchen, pristine bathroom, walk-out patio, and is turn-key; just bring your suitcase! There is a queen-size bed, linens, dishes, utensils, 60" TV. Heat, hot water, cable, and WiFi are included in the rent, free common laundry in the building. Parking is available for an additional $250/mo. Close to T, Restaurants, Museums, Stadiums! Short distance to Back Bay and Prudential Center. Sorry, no pets or undergrads.



Terms: One year lease