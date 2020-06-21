1564 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

CONDO - Available SEPTEMBER for 1700 - Wonderful one bedroom apartment, with a great kitchen! Heat and hot water included with hardwood floor, 2nd floor walk up. This apartment is a 3 min walk to Whole Foods Market as well as various shops and stores steps from the building. The Washington Street T stop is right out the front door-2 min walk as well as 65 bus lines. Laundry is downstairs . B C D line Green Line Access. Dogs may be negotiable on a case by case basis. There is a 1 month broker fee on this unit. To view this apartment or for any questions, please send inquires about this apartment to David Bussison Real Estate Agent at East Coast Realty.



Terms: One year lease