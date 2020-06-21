All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

1564 Commonwealth Ave.

1564 Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1564 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CONDO - Available SEPTEMBER for 1700 - Wonderful one bedroom apartment, with a great kitchen! Heat and hot water included with hardwood floor, 2nd floor walk up. This apartment is a 3 min walk to Whole Foods Market as well as various shops and stores steps from the building. The Washington Street T stop is right out the front door-2 min walk as well as 65 bus lines. Laundry is downstairs . B C D line Green Line Access. Dogs may be negotiable on a case by case basis. There is a 1 month broker fee on this unit. To view this apartment or for any questions, please send inquires about this apartment to David Bussison Real Estate Agent at East Coast Realty.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1564 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
1564 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 1564 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1564 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1564 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1564 Commonwealth Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1564 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 1564 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1564 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1564 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1564 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 1564 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1564 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1564 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1564 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1564 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1564 Commonwealth Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1564 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
