1522 VFW Pkwy.

Breathtaking 2 bed 2 bath Condo Quality. This unit offers a brand new kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher/disposal, breakfast bar, microwave. laundry in the unit, and much more. The rooms are huge and the walk in closet is so huge you can put an office in it (Slightly exagerating but its huge). The unit offers central heat and air conditioning. Also the unit has an open layout and a beautiful balcony from the XL living room. Wall to wall carpeting in bedrooms and hardwood floors in living room area.. There is underground parking included with the rent. Good income Security deposit and broker fee is required but you will love this unit. broker Fee and Good CREDIT IS A MUST. Ask about any other move in costs.



Terms: One year lease