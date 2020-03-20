All apartments in Boston
1522 VFW Pkwy.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:20 AM

1522 VFW Pkwy.

1522 Veterans of Foreign Wars Parkway · (617) 606-9700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1522 Veterans of Foreign Wars Parkway, Boston, MA 02132
Upper Washington - Spring Street

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Breathtaking 2 bed 2 bath Condo Quality. This unit offers a brand new kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher/disposal, breakfast bar, microwave. laundry in the unit, and much more. The rooms are huge and the walk in closet is so huge you can put an office in it (Slightly exagerating but its huge). The unit offers central heat and air conditioning. Also the unit has an open layout and a beautiful balcony from the XL living room. Wall to wall carpeting in bedrooms and hardwood floors in living room area.. There is underground parking included with the rent. Good income Security deposit and broker fee is required but you will love this unit. broker Fee and Good CREDIT IS A MUST. Ask about any other move in costs.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 VFW Pkwy. have any available units?
1522 VFW Pkwy. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 VFW Pkwy. have?
Some of 1522 VFW Pkwy.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 VFW Pkwy. currently offering any rent specials?
1522 VFW Pkwy. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 VFW Pkwy. pet-friendly?
No, 1522 VFW Pkwy. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1522 VFW Pkwy. offer parking?
Yes, 1522 VFW Pkwy. does offer parking.
Does 1522 VFW Pkwy. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1522 VFW Pkwy. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 VFW Pkwy. have a pool?
No, 1522 VFW Pkwy. does not have a pool.
Does 1522 VFW Pkwy. have accessible units?
No, 1522 VFW Pkwy. does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 VFW Pkwy. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 VFW Pkwy. has units with dishwashers.
