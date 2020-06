Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed some paid utils

Located on Scottfield Rd. In Allston, near Cambridge St. and Brighton Ave., just minutes away to the Green Line & the 66/57 Bus Line. This amazing 1 bed and 1 bath gem features hardwood flooring throughout and sun-drenched large rooms. Eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and ample of closet space. Modern bath with tub and vanity mirror. Heat and hot water included. Cats are allowed. Conveniently located near tons of shops and restaurants. ***CONTACT ME NOW FOR MORE INFO***



Terms: One year lease