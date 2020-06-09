15 Quint Ave.

Amenities

ID: 70389292 Location: Quint Ave., Boston (Allston) Rent: $1550 Broker Fee: 1/2 Fee Available Date: 9/1 Beds: Studio Baths: 1 Pet: Cat Ok Rent Includes: Heat, Hot Water Great deal on this studio bedroom located in a quiet and professionally-managed building on Quint Avenue in Allston, just a five-minute walk to the B Line at Harvard Avenue, the 66 and 57 buses, and the shops and restaurants of Allston Village. Features include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, a spacious living room, eat-in tiled kitchen with full tiled bathroom, a private patio, and apartment is cable/Internet ready. Coin-operated laundry facilities are available on site as well as off-street parking for an extra $125/month. Ideal for working professionals, or graduate students. Call Dave : 617-708-4547 or David@eastcoastrealty.com



Terms: One year lease