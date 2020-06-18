15 Lorraine Ter.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

NO BROKER FEE for 9/1 - This spacious 3 bed apartment is located just steps to the B line, restaurants and shopping. modern kitchen with tile floor, gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator, beautiful living room with great light and storage, bedrooms have carpet - 3 large bedrooms with closets, and modern tile bathroom with full tub. Card operated laundry facilities on site. This three bedroom is part of a beautifully maintained building located near Commonwealth Avenue. Hardwood flooring in the living room, wall to wall carpeting in the bedrooms and an updated tiled kitchen included. Only a 5 minute walk from either the Green Line T station, Allston or Griggs Street T stop or the MBTA bus line! Walk to Harvard Ave in less than ten minutes. Call Dave at 617-708-4547



Terms: One year lease