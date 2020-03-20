All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

15 Holton St.

15 Holton Street · (302) 381-8752
Location

15 Holton Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$8,200

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 4 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Rare to find single family house available in Allston! This is a very large and sunny with ample closest space located walking distance from Harvard Business School. This unit comes totally furnished with central heating and a/c, in-unit laundry, 3 tandem off street parking spots, granite and stainless appliances, hardwood floors throughout, and a yard. This apartment is walking distance from two grocery stores and ample public transit options. Permit street parking is easily accessible. Call to check it out today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Holton St. have any available units?
15 Holton St. has a unit available for $8,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Holton St. have?
Some of 15 Holton St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Holton St. currently offering any rent specials?
15 Holton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Holton St. pet-friendly?
No, 15 Holton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 15 Holton St. offer parking?
Yes, 15 Holton St. does offer parking.
Does 15 Holton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Holton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Holton St. have a pool?
No, 15 Holton St. does not have a pool.
Does 15 Holton St. have accessible units?
No, 15 Holton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Holton St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Holton St. has units with dishwashers.
