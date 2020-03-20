15 Holton St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Rare to find single family house available in Allston! This is a very large and sunny with ample closest space located walking distance from Harvard Business School. This unit comes totally furnished with central heating and a/c, in-unit laundry, 3 tandem off street parking spots, granite and stainless appliances, hardwood floors throughout, and a yard. This apartment is walking distance from two grocery stores and ample public transit options. Permit street parking is easily accessible. Call to check it out today!



Terms: One year lease