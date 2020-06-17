15 Egremont Rd.

Amenities

Available NOW SEPTEMBER for a standard 12 mos lease- This is a 2 two bedroom apartment. One of the best layouts with an ideal floorplan in the Brighton Area in Boston. Apartment gets great views of Boston from the bedrooms in the house as shown in the photos. There's a PORCH off the living room. Both bedrooms are huge! No staggered bedrooms here! Heat and hot water are included in the rent. The kitchen is big enough to fit a table and enjoy a nice meal. Laundry on the first floor. ONLY FIRST AND LAST FOR MOVE IN! NO BROKER FEE, NO SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE! CATS OK! Steps to the Washington Street T stop in Brighton or quick walk to Whole Foods and Brighton Center. Pick up the 65, 66, and 86 bus to get north into Cambridge. Walk to the C line train in 10 minutes to Washington Square in Brookline. To view this apartment, REPLY to the ad or call - 617-708-4547 or David@eastcoastrealty.com



