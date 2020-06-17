All apartments in Boston
15 Egremont Rd.
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:19 AM

15 Egremont Rd.

15 Egremont Road · (617) 708-4547
Location

15 Egremont Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
cats allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Available NOW SEPTEMBER for a standard 12 mos lease- This is a 2 two bedroom apartment. One of the best layouts with an ideal floorplan in the Brighton Area in Boston. Apartment gets great views of Boston from the bedrooms in the house as shown in the photos. There's a PORCH off the living room. Both bedrooms are huge! No staggered bedrooms here! Heat and hot water are included in the rent. The kitchen is big enough to fit a table and enjoy a nice meal. Laundry on the first floor. ONLY FIRST AND LAST FOR MOVE IN! NO BROKER FEE, NO SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE! CATS OK! Steps to the Washington Street T stop in Brighton or quick walk to Whole Foods and Brighton Center. Pick up the 65, 66, and 86 bus to get north into Cambridge. Walk to the C line train in 10 minutes to Washington Square in Brookline. To view this apartment, REPLY to the ad or call - 617-708-4547 or David@eastcoastrealty.com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Egremont Rd. have any available units?
15 Egremont Rd. has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 15 Egremont Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
15 Egremont Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Egremont Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Egremont Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 15 Egremont Rd. offer parking?
No, 15 Egremont Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 15 Egremont Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Egremont Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Egremont Rd. have a pool?
No, 15 Egremont Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 15 Egremont Rd. have accessible units?
No, 15 Egremont Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Egremont Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Egremont Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Egremont Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Egremont Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
