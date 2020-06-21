All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 1480 Commonwealth Ave 13F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
1480 Commonwealth Ave 13F
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1480 Commonwealth Ave 13F

1480 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 410-8052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1480 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 13F · Avail. Sep 1

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 13F Available 09/01/20 Renovated 4 bedroom apartment near Brookline! - Property Id: 268679

Available September 1st!
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom apartment right on the Brighton/Brookline line! Heat/hot water included (can save ~200/month). Modern kitchen with dishwasher and granite counter tops, as well as a great breakfast bar. Four large bedrooms, great living room that gets tons of natural sunlight, and a bonus sun porch off of one of the bedrooms. Laundry on-site and cat friendly.
Email, text, or call me for a video tour!
Sincerely,
Sam
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268679
Property Id 268679

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5837122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1480 Commonwealth Ave 13F have any available units?
1480 Commonwealth Ave 13F has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1480 Commonwealth Ave 13F have?
Some of 1480 Commonwealth Ave 13F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1480 Commonwealth Ave 13F currently offering any rent specials?
1480 Commonwealth Ave 13F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1480 Commonwealth Ave 13F pet-friendly?
No, 1480 Commonwealth Ave 13F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1480 Commonwealth Ave 13F offer parking?
No, 1480 Commonwealth Ave 13F does not offer parking.
Does 1480 Commonwealth Ave 13F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1480 Commonwealth Ave 13F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1480 Commonwealth Ave 13F have a pool?
No, 1480 Commonwealth Ave 13F does not have a pool.
Does 1480 Commonwealth Ave 13F have accessible units?
No, 1480 Commonwealth Ave 13F does not have accessible units.
Does 1480 Commonwealth Ave 13F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1480 Commonwealth Ave 13F has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1480 Commonwealth Ave 13F?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St.
Boston, MA 02114
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
Flats on D
411 D St
Boston, MA 02210
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity