1480 Commonwealth Ave 13F

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit 13F Available 09/01/20 Renovated 4 bedroom apartment near Brookline!



Available September 1st!

Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom apartment right on the Brighton/Brookline line! Heat/hot water included (can save ~200/month). Modern kitchen with dishwasher and granite counter tops, as well as a great breakfast bar. Four large bedrooms, great living room that gets tons of natural sunlight, and a bonus sun porch off of one of the bedrooms. Laundry on-site and cat friendly.

Email, text, or call me for a video tour!

Sincerely,

Sam

No Dogs Allowed



