Boston, MA
1474 Commonwealth Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

1474 Commonwealth Avenue

1474 Commonwealth Avenue · (508) 887-2863
Location

1474 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. Sep 1

$3,600

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
1474 Commonwealth Avenue Apt #2B, Boston, MA 02135 - 4 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Andy Ruskowski, Red Tree Real Estate, (508) 887-2863. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Virtual Tour Available upon request! This is a beautiful, very spacious four-bedroom apartment in a brick building. Sunny corner apartment with lots of windows. Heat and hot water included in the rent. The front balcony overlooks Commonwealth Avenue. Modern bathroom and eat-in kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with dishwasher and garbage disposal. Ceiling fan in the living room. Good-sized bedrooms. Good closet space. Large entry foyer. Hardwood floors. Cable and Internet-ready. Well-maintained building. Washer and dryer in building. Sorry, no pets. Text Andy for more info. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3574971 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1474 Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
1474 Commonwealth Avenue has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1474 Commonwealth Avenue have?
Some of 1474 Commonwealth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1474 Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1474 Commonwealth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1474 Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1474 Commonwealth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1474 Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1474 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1474 Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1474 Commonwealth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1474 Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1474 Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1474 Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1474 Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1474 Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1474 Commonwealth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
