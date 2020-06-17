Amenities

1474 Commonwealth Avenue Apt #2B, Boston, MA 02135 - 4 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Andy Ruskowski, Red Tree Real Estate, (508) 887-2863. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Virtual Tour Available upon request! This is a beautiful, very spacious four-bedroom apartment in a brick building. Sunny corner apartment with lots of windows. Heat and hot water included in the rent. The front balcony overlooks Commonwealth Avenue. Modern bathroom and eat-in kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with dishwasher and garbage disposal. Ceiling fan in the living room. Good-sized bedrooms. Good closet space. Large entry foyer. Hardwood floors. Cable and Internet-ready. Well-maintained building. Washer and dryer in building. Sorry, no pets. Text Andy for more info. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3574971 ]