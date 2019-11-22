1457 Tremont

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

**In light of the current events, please note that this unit is VACANT AND HAS NEVER BEEN OCCUPIED. We are also happy to offer VIRTUAL SHOWINGS via Facetime upon request** Stunning newly constructed apartment complex in Mission Hill with modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, and much more. To add to that, broker fee is paid by the landlord, and only 1st month's rent and a $500 security deposit is due before move-in! Only a two-minute walk away from the Orange Line and blocks away from the Green Line. Available 3/1/2020.



Terms: One year lease