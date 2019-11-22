All apartments in Boston
1457 Tremont
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:02 PM

1457 Tremont

1457 Tremont Street · (857) 496-7187
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1457 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 489 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
**In light of the current events, please note that this unit is VACANT AND HAS NEVER BEEN OCCUPIED. We are also happy to offer VIRTUAL SHOWINGS via Facetime upon request** Stunning newly constructed apartment complex in Mission Hill with modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, and much more. To add to that, broker fee is paid by the landlord, and only 1st month's rent and a $500 security deposit is due before move-in! Only a two-minute walk away from the Orange Line and blocks away from the Green Line. Available 3/1/2020.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1457 Tremont have any available units?
1457 Tremont has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 1457 Tremont currently offering any rent specials?
1457 Tremont isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1457 Tremont pet-friendly?
No, 1457 Tremont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1457 Tremont offer parking?
No, 1457 Tremont does not offer parking.
Does 1457 Tremont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1457 Tremont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1457 Tremont have a pool?
No, 1457 Tremont does not have a pool.
Does 1457 Tremont have accessible units?
No, 1457 Tremont does not have accessible units.
Does 1457 Tremont have units with dishwashers?
No, 1457 Tremont does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1457 Tremont have units with air conditioning?
No, 1457 Tremont does not have units with air conditioning.
