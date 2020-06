Amenities

BEST OF BOTH WORLDS, CITY LIVING WITH COUNTRY ATMOSPHERE! Renovated, sparkling clean two-bedroom unit with a private balcony, which is accessible from LR and both bedrooms. Tiled bathroom and kitchen, hardwood floor throughout, light and bright, ready for immediate occupancy, taxes with residential exemption. Prime location by Chandler Pond, jogging path, minutes to train, public transportation, hospital, BC, Mass Pike, and Storrow Drive and much more...



Terms: One year lease