Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

141 Englewood Ave Apt 2

141 Englewood Avenue · (617) 751-5119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

141 Englewood Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1800 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,800

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Available 09/01/20 Large Studio in great location - steps to B, C, D Line and 86 Bus Route and easy access to major routes. Located in the Cleveland Circle of Brighton, close to the Brookline line - walking distance to Chestnut Hill Reservoir which has excellent bike/walk/run trails. The building in a very well managed condo association which includes Heat & Hot Water in the rent, there is also a gorgeous common roof deck and laundry facilities. Unit features hardwood floors, an eat-in-kitchen with dishwasher & microwave

(RLNE5780832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Englewood Ave Apt 2 have any available units?
141 Englewood Ave Apt 2 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 Englewood Ave Apt 2 have?
Some of 141 Englewood Ave Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Englewood Ave Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
141 Englewood Ave Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Englewood Ave Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Englewood Ave Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 141 Englewood Ave Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 141 Englewood Ave Apt 2 does offer parking.
Does 141 Englewood Ave Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 Englewood Ave Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Englewood Ave Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 141 Englewood Ave Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 141 Englewood Ave Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 141 Englewood Ave Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Englewood Ave Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Englewood Ave Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.
