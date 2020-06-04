141 Englewood Ave Apt 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Available 09/01/20 Large Studio in great location - steps to B, C, D Line and 86 Bus Route and easy access to major routes. Located in the Cleveland Circle of Brighton, close to the Brookline line - walking distance to Chestnut Hill Reservoir which has excellent bike/walk/run trails. The building in a very well managed condo association which includes Heat & Hot Water in the rent, there is also a gorgeous common roof deck and laundry facilities. Unit features hardwood floors, an eat-in-kitchen with dishwasher & microwave



(RLNE5780832)