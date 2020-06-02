14 Saint Lukes Rd.

Amenities
No broker fee! Over 1500 Square feet with large back porch! Located quiet side street near Packard's Corner this apartment has super high ceilings, huge bedrooms ( one has bowed wall and an ornamental fireplace) french doors to a study, full livingroom room with built in cabinets, renovated eat-in kitchen, 5 walk-in enormous closets, and sunny back deck. Only 3 units in building--one on each floor--this unit is on first floor. Rent includes heat and hot water. Parking available for $150 per month. Text Mark at 617-605-2325 if you would like to see a video.
Terms: One year lease