All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 14 Saint Lukes Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
14 Saint Lukes Rd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:32 PM

14 Saint Lukes Rd.

14 Saint Lukes Road · (617) 783-1400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14 Saint Lukes Road, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
No broker fee! Over 1500 Square feet with large back porch! Located quiet side street near Packard's Corner this apartment has super high ceilings, huge bedrooms ( one has bowed wall and an ornamental fireplace) french doors to a study, full livingroom room with built in cabinets, renovated eat-in kitchen, 5 walk-in enormous closets, and sunny back deck. Only 3 units in building--one on each floor--this unit is on first floor. Rent includes heat and hot water. Parking available for $150 per month. Text Mark at 617-605-2325 if you would like to see a video.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Saint Lukes Rd. have any available units?
14 Saint Lukes Rd. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Saint Lukes Rd. have?
Some of 14 Saint Lukes Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Saint Lukes Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
14 Saint Lukes Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Saint Lukes Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 14 Saint Lukes Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 14 Saint Lukes Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 14 Saint Lukes Rd. offers parking.
Does 14 Saint Lukes Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Saint Lukes Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Saint Lukes Rd. have a pool?
No, 14 Saint Lukes Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 14 Saint Lukes Rd. have accessible units?
No, 14 Saint Lukes Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Saint Lukes Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Saint Lukes Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 14 Saint Lukes Rd.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St
Boston, MA 02116
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
Flats on D
411 D St
Boston, MA 02210
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St
Boston, MA 02132

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity