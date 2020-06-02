14 Saint Lukes Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

No broker fee! Over 1500 Square feet with large back porch! Located quiet side street near Packard's Corner this apartment has super high ceilings, huge bedrooms ( one has bowed wall and an ornamental fireplace) french doors to a study, full livingroom room with built in cabinets, renovated eat-in kitchen, 5 walk-in enormous closets, and sunny back deck. Only 3 units in building--one on each floor--this unit is on first floor. Rent includes heat and hot water. Parking available for $150 per month. Text Mark at 617-605-2325 if you would like to see a video.



Terms: One year lease