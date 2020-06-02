All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 14 Heron St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
14 Heron St.
Last updated June 21 2020 at 2:14 AM

14 Heron St.

14 Heron Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Upper Washington - Spring Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14 Heron Street, Boston, MA 02132
Upper Washington - Spring Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
POOL / GYM / PARKING / CENTRAL AIR / LAUNDRY IN UNIT Beautiful top floor corner unit condo with stunning sunsets for sale UNDER 400K! This home features a Private Pool for its association, Gym Facilities, Club House, Elevator, Central Air, Deeded Parking &amp; Private Deck. Lovely upgrades to the floors, appliances, lighting, kitchen and bath make this the best valued condo in the Boston market. Fantastic closet space in each bedroom and multiple common closets. Just move right in as there is no work needed. On bus line to Forest Hills and close to highways, shopping, dining, Legacy Place, Boston, Chestnut Hill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Heron St. have any available units?
14 Heron St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Heron St. have?
Some of 14 Heron St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Heron St. currently offering any rent specials?
14 Heron St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Heron St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Heron St. is pet friendly.
Does 14 Heron St. offer parking?
Yes, 14 Heron St. does offer parking.
Does 14 Heron St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Heron St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Heron St. have a pool?
Yes, 14 Heron St. has a pool.
Does 14 Heron St. have accessible units?
No, 14 Heron St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Heron St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Heron St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14 Heron St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St.
Boston, MA 02114
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity