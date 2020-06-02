14 Heron St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool

POOL / GYM / PARKING / CENTRAL AIR / LAUNDRY IN UNIT Beautiful top floor corner unit condo with stunning sunsets for sale UNDER 400K! This home features a Private Pool for its association, Gym Facilities, Club House, Elevator, Central Air, Deeded Parking & Private Deck. Lovely upgrades to the floors, appliances, lighting, kitchen and bath make this the best valued condo in the Boston market. Fantastic closet space in each bedroom and multiple common closets. Just move right in as there is no work needed. On bus line to Forest Hills and close to highways, shopping, dining, Legacy Place, Boston, Chestnut Hill.