All apartments in Boston
Find more places like
133 Seaport Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
133 Seaport Blvd
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:40 PM

133 Seaport Blvd

133 Seaport Blvd · (617) 542-0012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

133 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA 02210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1501 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
hot tub
Sitting on the 15th floor of the brand new Echelon building in the rapidly emerging Seaport District, this luxury 1bed/1bath residence with west facing City views through large floor-to-ceiling windows and gets great sunlight. Spacious living/dining area features open floor plans, a modern kitchen with custom Italian flat panel cabinetry, Caesarstone quartz countertops, high end Thermador integrated appliances, and white oak plank floors throughout. Marble-appointed bathroom with custom wood veneer vanity. Residents will enjoy 5-star services provided by Regent Hotels & Resorts. The amenities are unlike anything Boston has seen with over 50,000 sq/ft of common space featuring owners lounge, private dining room, roof terrace, 3 pools (1 indoor) with cabanas, fitness center, spa, indoor basketball court, golf simulator & terraces with fire pits. Steps to Courthouse Station (Silver lines), grocery store (Trader Joe's), finest restaurants and popular entertainment and shops at Seaport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 133 Seaport Blvd have any available units?
133 Seaport Blvd has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 Seaport Blvd have?
Some of 133 Seaport Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Seaport Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
133 Seaport Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Seaport Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 133 Seaport Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 133 Seaport Blvd offer parking?
No, 133 Seaport Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 133 Seaport Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 Seaport Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Seaport Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 133 Seaport Blvd has a pool.
Does 133 Seaport Blvd have accessible units?
No, 133 Seaport Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Seaport Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 Seaport Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 BedroomsBoston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly PlacesBoston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle LongwoodD Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown BostonColumbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston UniversityBunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson CollegeEmmanuel College