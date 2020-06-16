133 Seaport Blvd.

Amenities

Sitting on the 15th floor of the brand new Echelon building in the rapidly emerging Seaport District, this luxury 1bed/1bath residence with west facing City views through large floor-to-ceiling windows and gets great sunlight. Spacious living/dining area features open floor plans, a modern kitchen with custom Italian flat panel cabinetry, Caesarstone quartz countertops, high end Thermador integrated appliances, and white oak plank floors throughout. Marble-appointed bathroom with custom wood veneer vanity. Residents will enjoy 5-star services provided by Regent Hotels & Resorts. The amenities are unlike anything Boston has seen with over 50,000 sq/ft of common space featuring owners lounge, private dining room, roof terrace, 3 pools (1 indoor) with cabanas, fitness center, spa, indoor basketball court, golf simulator & terraces with fire pits. Steps to Courthouse Station (Silver lines), grocery store (Trader Joe's), finest restaurants and popular entertainment and shops at Seaport.