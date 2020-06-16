All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:21 AM

132 Saint Mary's St.

132 Saint Mary's Street · (617) 699-4568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

132 Saint Mary's Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated one bedroom on the third floor of a beautiful Back Bay Style brownstone, just steps away from Beacon Street and the Longwood Medical Area. This unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a recently updated kitchen with a dishwasher, a new bathroom, lots of windows, great light, good closet space and plenty of charm and character! This location is close to Beacon Street, both the C and D trains, the Fenway and Coolidge Corner. Very Small Dogs(15 pounds or less) will be considered and for further information and showings call Heidi at 617-699-4568!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Saint Mary's St. have any available units?
132 Saint Mary's St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 Saint Mary's St. have?
Some of 132 Saint Mary's St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Saint Mary's St. currently offering any rent specials?
132 Saint Mary's St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Saint Mary's St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Saint Mary's St. is pet friendly.
Does 132 Saint Mary's St. offer parking?
No, 132 Saint Mary's St. does not offer parking.
Does 132 Saint Mary's St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Saint Mary's St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Saint Mary's St. have a pool?
No, 132 Saint Mary's St. does not have a pool.
Does 132 Saint Mary's St. have accessible units?
No, 132 Saint Mary's St. does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Saint Mary's St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Saint Mary's St. has units with dishwashers.
