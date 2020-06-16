132 Saint Mary's St.

Amenities

Renovated one bedroom on the third floor of a beautiful Back Bay Style brownstone, just steps away from Beacon Street and the Longwood Medical Area. This unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a recently updated kitchen with a dishwasher, a new bathroom, lots of windows, great light, good closet space and plenty of charm and character! This location is close to Beacon Street, both the C and D trains, the Fenway and Coolidge Corner. Very Small Dogs(15 pounds or less) will be considered and for further information and showings call Heidi at 617-699-4568!



Terms: One year lease