131 Sutherland Rd.

Amenities
Just renovated single family 5 bed, 4 bath. New plumbing, electrical, windows, HVAC systems, new kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floors and hybrid hot water tank. Stainless steel appliances, in unit free laundry in this single-family home. Great location close to public transportation. Short walk to Cleveland Circle or Commonwealth Ave. Green B or C line! Details 5 Beds / 4 Baths in Commonwealth Rent: $6,000 /month 1,550 square feet Pets Allowed: No Amenities Air Conditioning Central Heat Hardwood Floor In Unit Laundry
Terms: One year lease