Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:11 PM

131 Sutherland Rd.

131 Sutherland Road · (617) 999-7503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

131 Sutherland Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just renovated single family 5 bed, 4 bath. New plumbing, electrical, windows, HVAC systems, new kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floors and hybrid hot water tank. Stainless steel appliances, in unit free laundry in this single-family home. Great location close to public transportation. Short walk to Cleveland Circle or Commonwealth Ave. Green B or C line! Details 5 Beds / 4 Baths in Commonwealth Rent: $6,000 /month 1,550 square feet Pets Allowed: No Amenities Air Conditioning Central Heat Hardwood Floor In Unit Laundry

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Sutherland Rd. have any available units?
131 Sutherland Rd. has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 Sutherland Rd. have?
Some of 131 Sutherland Rd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Sutherland Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
131 Sutherland Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Sutherland Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Sutherland Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 131 Sutherland Rd. offer parking?
No, 131 Sutherland Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 131 Sutherland Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Sutherland Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Sutherland Rd. have a pool?
No, 131 Sutherland Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 131 Sutherland Rd. have accessible units?
No, 131 Sutherland Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Sutherland Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Sutherland Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
