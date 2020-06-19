All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 131 Glenville Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
131 Glenville Ave.
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 AM

131 Glenville Ave.

131 Glenville Avenue · (617) 477-0601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

131 Glenville Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
This 6 level townhouse is a must see! Five large bedrooms, 3 full baths, sunny cathedral living room, kitchen open to a dining room, central A/C, laundry in unit, and much more! To top things off three parking spaces are included with the rent. The area is wonderful for access to public transportation, dozens of shops and restaurants nearby. Contact us for more information on this and hundreds of other listings! EDGE Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. One-month brokerage fee applies.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Glenville Ave. have any available units?
131 Glenville Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 Glenville Ave. have?
Some of 131 Glenville Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Glenville Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
131 Glenville Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Glenville Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 131 Glenville Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 131 Glenville Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 131 Glenville Ave. does offer parking.
Does 131 Glenville Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 Glenville Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Glenville Ave. have a pool?
No, 131 Glenville Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 131 Glenville Ave. have accessible units?
No, 131 Glenville Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Glenville Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Glenville Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 131 Glenville Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
The Smith
89 E Dedham St
Boston, MA 02118
Radian
120 Kingston St
Boston, MA 02111
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity