131 Glenville Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

This 6 level townhouse is a must see! Five large bedrooms, 3 full baths, sunny cathedral living room, kitchen open to a dining room, central A/C, laundry in unit, and much more! To top things off three parking spaces are included with the rent. The area is wonderful for access to public transportation, dozens of shops and restaurants nearby. Contact us for more information on this and hundreds of other listings! EDGE Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. One-month brokerage fee applies.



Terms: One year lease