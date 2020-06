Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse concierge gym

AVAILABLE NOW. BUILDING PAYS FULL BROKER FEE! SEE VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lN53Cd22Xmc . Are you looking for a great high-end apartment, steps from the train, in one of Boston's coolest neighborhoods? This is where you want to be. Choose from one of our 3 unique buildings -- Eco, Edge, or Element --perfectly capturing what we're all about. Eco living. On the edge. In your element.