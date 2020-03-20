All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 31 2020 at 2:37 PM

13 Worcester St.

13 Worcester Street · (603) 553-0444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13 Worcester Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Completely Renovated Penthouse w/ Private Roof Deck. Very sunny with many sky lights throughout the unit. Living room with gas fireplace & recessed lighting. Kitchen with custom maple and glass cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances including wine cooler. Washer/Dryer in Unit. Scenic Roof Top views of Boston from a 900+ s.f. mahogany bi-level roof deck with hot/cold shower, gas grill, refrigerator and built-in cabana with sink; 60-foot herb, vegetable and flower garden with irrigation system and stereo. Garage parking for one or two cars included Are you sick of browsing through Craigslist apartments that are either no longer available, or not what you are looking for? Our easy to use neighborhood search engine includes all of our up-to-date apartment availibility, it is accessable here:www.GoodrichResidential.com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Worcester St. have any available units?
13 Worcester St. has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 Worcester St. have?
Some of 13 Worcester St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Worcester St. currently offering any rent specials?
13 Worcester St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Worcester St. pet-friendly?
No, 13 Worcester St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 13 Worcester St. offer parking?
Yes, 13 Worcester St. does offer parking.
Does 13 Worcester St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Worcester St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Worcester St. have a pool?
No, 13 Worcester St. does not have a pool.
Does 13 Worcester St. have accessible units?
No, 13 Worcester St. does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Worcester St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Worcester St. does not have units with dishwashers.
