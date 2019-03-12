All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 124 Tudor Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
124 Tudor Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

124 Tudor Street

124 Tudor Street · (508) 243-7477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
D Street - West Broadway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

124 Tudor Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. Aug 1

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
124 Tudor Street Apt #G, Boston, MA 02127 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 08/01/2020. No pets allowed. Sunny 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 3rd floor apartment on the West Side of South Boston with updated Kitchen and Bath. Unit features brand new Central A/C and Gas heating system in addition to In-unit Washer and Dryer. Both bedrooms fit Queen size beds and feature large closets. Living room has an additional 3 closets. Common yard. Close to Broadway T Stop (Red Line), local restaurants (Lincoln, Loco, Capo, Fox & the Knife, etc.), 93 North/South, Mass Pike, Logan Airport. Building wired for Verizon Fios cable and internet. Rent is $3,000/month from lease start through 8/31/2020, then $3,200/month from 9/1/2020 to 8/31/2021. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3588688 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Tudor Street have any available units?
124 Tudor Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Tudor Street have?
Some of 124 Tudor Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Tudor Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 Tudor Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Tudor Street pet-friendly?
No, 124 Tudor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 124 Tudor Street offer parking?
No, 124 Tudor Street does not offer parking.
Does 124 Tudor Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Tudor Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Tudor Street have a pool?
No, 124 Tudor Street does not have a pool.
Does 124 Tudor Street have accessible units?
No, 124 Tudor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Tudor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Tudor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 124 Tudor Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115
Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street
9 Miner Street
Boston, MA 02215
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity