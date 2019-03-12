Amenities

124 Tudor Street Apt #G, Boston, MA 02127 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 08/01/2020. No pets allowed. Sunny 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 3rd floor apartment on the West Side of South Boston with updated Kitchen and Bath. Unit features brand new Central A/C and Gas heating system in addition to In-unit Washer and Dryer. Both bedrooms fit Queen size beds and feature large closets. Living room has an additional 3 closets. Common yard. Close to Broadway T Stop (Red Line), local restaurants (Lincoln, Loco, Capo, Fox & the Knife, etc.), 93 North/South, Mass Pike, Logan Airport. Building wired for Verizon Fios cable and internet. Rent is $3,000/month from lease start through 8/31/2020, then $3,200/month from 9/1/2020 to 8/31/2021. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3588688 ]