Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This large newly renovated 2 bed 2 bath features an Eat in Kitchen with all new appliances, granite countertops & storage pantry. The Living room is spacious and bright, featuring a decorative fireplace. The master bedroom boasts an ensuite, large California closet and a decorative fireplace. There is Laundry in the building. Pets Are allowed but with breed restriction., No undergrads please



Terms: One year lease