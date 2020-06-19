Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard fire pit gym parking garage

East Boston Waterfront 1 bed *NO FEE + Free Rent* - Property Id: 214596



~NO FEE + Get 1 month free rent on 13 month lease if you lease within 60 days or 2 months free on 14 month lease if you lease within 30 days. RENT SHOWN IS NET EFFECTIVE RATE ON 13 MONTHS WITH 1 MONTH FREE~



East Boston waterfront luxury apartment with hardwood floors throughout, modern kitchen, full bathroom, King size bedroom, large closet, in-unit laundry, and expansive windows.



Additional amenities include: concierge, clubroom, lounge, community art gallery, courtyard with firepit and games, harborwalk, top floor lounge with terrace, easy access to Blue Line T, I-93, Rt. 1, I-90. Pets welcome with some breed restrictions and additional fees. Garage parking available for $199/month.



*Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/124-border-st-east-boston-ma/214596

Property Id 214596



(RLNE5952626)