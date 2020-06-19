All apartments in Boston
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 Border Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2310 · Avail. now

$2,310

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
garage
East Boston Waterfront 1 bed *NO FEE + Free Rent* - Property Id: 214596

~NO FEE + Get 1 month free rent on 13 month lease if you lease within 60 days or 2 months free on 14 month lease if you lease within 30 days. RENT SHOWN IS NET EFFECTIVE RATE ON 13 MONTHS WITH 1 MONTH FREE~

East Boston waterfront luxury apartment with hardwood floors throughout, modern kitchen, full bathroom, King size bedroom, large closet, in-unit laundry, and expansive windows.

Additional amenities include: concierge, clubroom, lounge, community art gallery, courtyard with firepit and games, harborwalk, top floor lounge with terrace, easy access to Blue Line T, I-93, Rt. 1, I-90. Pets welcome with some breed restrictions and additional fees. Garage parking available for $199/month.

*Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/124-border-st-east-boston-ma/214596
Property Id 214596

(RLNE5952626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Border St have any available units?
124 Border St has a unit available for $2,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Border St have?
Some of 124 Border St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Border St currently offering any rent specials?
124 Border St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Border St pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Border St is pet friendly.
Does 124 Border St offer parking?
Yes, 124 Border St offers parking.
Does 124 Border St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Border St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Border St have a pool?
No, 124 Border St does not have a pool.
Does 124 Border St have accessible units?
No, 124 Border St does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Border St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Border St has units with dishwashers.
