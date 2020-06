Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry

Stunning 1 bedroom Completely renovated Beautiful luxury kitchen -Granite counters -Modern appliances -Breakfast nook Big bow front living room -Faces the courtyard -High ceilings Big bedroom -Next to the living room -Faces the courtyard park too! Nice bathroom -Full bathtub and window facing the courtyard Heat and hot water included Laundry in building Elevator in building Professionally managed building and unit Close to Longwood Medical: Children's Hospital, Harvard Medical, Brigham and Women's (BWH) and much more! Across the street from the Fenway T stop -D and close to the Riverway T stop - D (Green Line) Will not last long! Available for May 15th maybe sooner



Terms: One year lease