Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:23 PM

120 Milk St.

120 Milk Street · (617) 233-4485
Location

120 Milk Street, Boston, MA 02109
Downtown Boston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
PENTHOUSE ~ Furnished or Unfurnished ~ This option is comprised of TWO Large 2-Bed 2-Bath units, totaling 4 Beds, 4 Baths, 2 Living Rooms, 2 Kitchens. Great views and light from twelve windows in this renovated apartment with hardwood floors. Large, sunny layout, with bedrooms on opposite sides of the apartment. Convenient location on the border of the Financial District and Waterfront neighborhoods, and an easy walk to the North End, the Boston Common, and even Beacon Hill. Great restaurants and cafes nearby, as well as the new Roche Brothers supermarket. Enjoy privacy, with just one other apartment on this floor, and a laundry room to be shared just between the two apartments.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Milk St. have any available units?
120 Milk St. has a unit available for $6,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Milk St. have?
Some of 120 Milk St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Milk St. currently offering any rent specials?
120 Milk St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Milk St. pet-friendly?
No, 120 Milk St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 120 Milk St. offer parking?
No, 120 Milk St. does not offer parking.
Does 120 Milk St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Milk St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Milk St. have a pool?
No, 120 Milk St. does not have a pool.
Does 120 Milk St. have accessible units?
No, 120 Milk St. does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Milk St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Milk St. does not have units with dishwashers.
