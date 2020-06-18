120 Milk St.

Amenities

PENTHOUSE ~ Furnished or Unfurnished ~ This option is comprised of TWO Large 2-Bed 2-Bath units, totaling 4 Beds, 4 Baths, 2 Living Rooms, 2 Kitchens. Great views and light from twelve windows in this renovated apartment with hardwood floors. Large, sunny layout, with bedrooms on opposite sides of the apartment. Convenient location on the border of the Financial District and Waterfront neighborhoods, and an easy walk to the North End, the Boston Common, and even Beacon Hill. Great restaurants and cafes nearby, as well as the new Roche Brothers supermarket. Enjoy privacy, with just one other apartment on this floor, and a laundry room to be shared just between the two apartments.



Terms: One year lease