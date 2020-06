Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

This is a phenomenal 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit located right by Packard's corner. With exposed brick, in unit laundry, heat and hot water included, AND a dishwasher, this unit is an amazing deal for the price. H If you are looking for a truly upscale 3 bed unit in the Packard's Corner area, this is the apartment for you. NO Pets NO Undergrads



Terms: One year lease