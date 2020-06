Amenities

Gorgeous sun filled 4+ bed 1 bath property on the second floor of a two family home. This unit has brand new bathroom with high end finishes and new kitchen with 5 burner gas stove. 2 floors of living space. 3 bedrooms on the top floor and 2 bedrooms on the main living space with its own living room and separate kitchen area. Plenty of street parking, Close to commuter rail for any person commuting into Boston. Bus stop just minutes away. Shaws super market down the street and just minutes from restaurants and shops in Hyde Park. Unit is ready for move in. Sorry no pets. Tenants pay for individually metered utilities. owner pays for Water.



Terms: One year lease