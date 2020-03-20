All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

1167 Boylston St.

1167 Boylston Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1167 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Large one bedroom unit with heat and hot water included in the rent. If you like this or would like to see something similar then call, text or email.781-264-4917 Heat and hot water included in the monthly rent. Laundry on site. Cat welcome. The proximity to food shopping, specialty stores, dining and entertainment, as well as other consumer services, is extraordinary. So is access to public transport. On-street permit parking is available to residents. This is a prime location central to many of Boston s finest attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1167 Boylston St. have any available units?
1167 Boylston St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1167 Boylston St. have?
Some of 1167 Boylston St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1167 Boylston St. currently offering any rent specials?
1167 Boylston St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1167 Boylston St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1167 Boylston St. is pet friendly.
Does 1167 Boylston St. offer parking?
Yes, 1167 Boylston St. does offer parking.
Does 1167 Boylston St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1167 Boylston St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1167 Boylston St. have a pool?
No, 1167 Boylston St. does not have a pool.
Does 1167 Boylston St. have accessible units?
No, 1167 Boylston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1167 Boylston St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1167 Boylston St. does not have units with dishwashers.
