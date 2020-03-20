1167 Boylston St.

Amenities

Large one bedroom unit with heat and hot water included in the rent. If you like this or would like to see something similar then call, text or email.781-264-4917 Heat and hot water included in the monthly rent. Laundry on site. Cat welcome. The proximity to food shopping, specialty stores, dining and entertainment, as well as other consumer services, is extraordinary. So is access to public transport. On-street permit parking is available to residents. This is a prime location central to many of Boston s finest attractions.