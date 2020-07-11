1163-1171 Boylston St..

Amenities

NO BROKER FEE_ AVAILABLE NOW, JUNE, JULY- Nice one-bedroom apartment on Boylston Street in Fenway with the view of the Fenway stadium, just minutes to the D Line, Fenway Park, Landmark Center, the Northeastern Campus, and much more. Includes heat and hot water, hardwood floors, tiled kitchen, full tiled bath, plenty of closet space, and laundry facilities available on site. Apartment is cable/Internet-ready. Perfect for students, graduates, or working professionals. The location is absolutely amazing. Centrally located steps to multiple universities (Northeastern, Berklee, New England Conservatory), several train stations (Hynes Conventions is closest), multiple bus lines, and tons of entertainment. The Back Bay and newbury Street & Boylston Street in one direction, and historic Fenway Park in the other. The Emerald Necklace surrounds the area, offering walking and biking paths. There are countless, stores, restaurants, pubs, and more within steps of the front door. To view this apartment or for any questions, please send inquires about this apartment to David Bussison Real Estate Agent at East Coast Realty.



Terms: One year lease