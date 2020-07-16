116 Tremont St.

Amenities

Lovely one-bedroom apartment located in Brighton! Fully tiled kitchen and bathroom, wall-to-wall carpeting and sunny rooms. HUGE closets, in-unit AC in living room and bedroom. Updated kitchen with dishwasher and disposal. Only a few minutes from public transportation. Heat and hot water are included in the rent, as well as an off-street parking spot. Directly on the 501 and 503 Express Buses to Downtown Crossing and Copley and the 57 bus to Kenmore. Seconds to the Pike (90) and Storrow Drive! This unit is available now!! For more information or to set up a showing, please contact Dan at East Coast Realty at 860-424-2782 or at dan@eastcoastrealty.com!



Terms: One year lease