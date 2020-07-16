All apartments in Boston
116 Tremont St.

116 Tremont Street · (860) 424-2782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

116 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely one-bedroom apartment located in Brighton! Fully tiled kitchen and bathroom, wall-to-wall carpeting and sunny rooms. HUGE closets, in-unit AC in living room and bedroom. Updated kitchen with dishwasher and disposal. Only a few minutes from public transportation. Heat and hot water are included in the rent, as well as an off-street parking spot. Directly on the 501 and 503 Express Buses to Downtown Crossing and Copley and the 57 bus to Kenmore. Seconds to the Pike (90) and Storrow Drive! This unit is available now!! For more information or to set up a showing, please contact Dan at East Coast Realty at 860-424-2782 or at dan@eastcoastrealty.com!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Tremont St. have any available units?
116 Tremont St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Tremont St. have?
Some of 116 Tremont St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Tremont St. currently offering any rent specials?
116 Tremont St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Tremont St. pet-friendly?
No, 116 Tremont St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 116 Tremont St. offer parking?
Yes, 116 Tremont St. offers parking.
Does 116 Tremont St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Tremont St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Tremont St. have a pool?
No, 116 Tremont St. does not have a pool.
Does 116 Tremont St. have accessible units?
No, 116 Tremont St. does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Tremont St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Tremont St. has units with dishwashers.
