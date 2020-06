Amenities

dishwasher some paid utils furnished range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Unit 33M Available 10/01/19 Unique Back Bay One Bed, available 10/1 - Property Id: 151086



OCTOBER-- Large 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom unit for rent located near the corner of Arlington and Beacon Streets. The unit features a modern kitchen and bathroom. Hot water is included in the monthly rent but tenants are responsible for all other utilities. Heat is electric. Each unit is very unique and applicants must see the units they are applying for in-person before submitting applications - not sight unseen rentals in this building. No pets.



Available as a fully-furnished long-term lease rental (12 months) with a 10/1/19 move in date.



Call, text or e-mail Michela now to set up a showing!



Not what you're looking for? I have other properties for rent and for sale so feel free to reach out with your criteria and I'd be happy to send you some other options.



Let me help you with your housing needs!



Michela Nionakis

Encore Realty



***Disclaimer Note: The rental market moves quickly; this unit may no longer be available.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151086p

Property Id 151086



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5117481)