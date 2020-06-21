All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

11 Lorraine Ter.

11 Lorraine Terrace · (617) 708-4547
Location

11 Lorraine Terrace, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
NO BROKER FEE for 9/1 - This spacious 3 bed apartment is located just steps to the B line, restaurants and shopping. modern kitchen with tile floor, gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator, beautiful living room with great light and storage, bedrooms have carpet - 3 large bedrooms with closets, and modern tile bathroom with full tub. Card operated laundry facilities on site. This three bedroom is part of a beautifully maintained building located near Commonwealth Avenue. Hardwood flooring in the living room, wall to wall carpeting in the bedrooms and an updated tiled kitchen included. Only a 5 minute walk from either the Green Line T station, Allston or Griggs Street T stop or the MBTA bus line! Walk to Harvard Ave in less than ten minutes. Call Dave at 617-708-4547

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Lorraine Ter. have any available units?
11 Lorraine Ter. has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Lorraine Ter. have?
Some of 11 Lorraine Ter.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Lorraine Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
11 Lorraine Ter. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Lorraine Ter. pet-friendly?
No, 11 Lorraine Ter. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 11 Lorraine Ter. offer parking?
No, 11 Lorraine Ter. does not offer parking.
Does 11 Lorraine Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Lorraine Ter. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Lorraine Ter. have a pool?
No, 11 Lorraine Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 11 Lorraine Ter. have accessible units?
No, 11 Lorraine Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Lorraine Ter. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Lorraine Ter. has units with dishwashers.
