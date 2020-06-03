11 Holman St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

This gorgeous and spacious Lower Allston 4 Bed 2.5 Bath comes with everything you need on three floors. Here you can find free in-unit laundry, a spacious floor plan, close proximity to public transit and plenty of grocery stores, and hassle free permit street parking all available nearby. This unit also features central heating and a/c, a brand new efficient utility system and one parking spot included in the price of rent. This unit can come to you either furnished or unfurnished. No pets are allowed unfortunately, a small cat may be considered on a case by case basis and with a prior reference. Walking distance to Harvard Business School. Check it out today!



Terms: One year lease