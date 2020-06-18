11 Embassy Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit 32 Available 09/01/20 Affordable & Professionally Maintained 2 Bed! 9/1 - Property Id: 270924



NO BROKER FEE for a limited time! Incredibly well-maintained 2 bedroom unit, a 10-15 minute walk to Cleveland Circle with easy access to the B, C, and D lines as well as the 86 bus to Cambridge! Laundry in building, designated parking available for rent, hot water included in the rent. Appliances include dishwasher and built-in AC. Available 9/1, with a virtual tour available - Reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today!

No Dogs Allowed



