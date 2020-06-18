All apartments in Boston
11 Embassy Road
11 Embassy Road

11 Embassy Road · (207) 356-1327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Embassy Road, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 32 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 32 Available 09/01/20 Affordable & Professionally Maintained 2 Bed! 9/1 - Property Id: 270924

NO BROKER FEE for a limited time! Incredibly well-maintained 2 bedroom unit, a 10-15 minute walk to Cleveland Circle with easy access to the B, C, and D lines as well as the 86 bus to Cambridge! Laundry in building, designated parking available for rent, hot water included in the rent. Appliances include dishwasher and built-in AC. Available 9/1, with a virtual tour available - Reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270924
Property Id 270924

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5759069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Embassy Road have any available units?
11 Embassy Road has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Embassy Road have?
Some of 11 Embassy Road's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Embassy Road currently offering any rent specials?
11 Embassy Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Embassy Road pet-friendly?
No, 11 Embassy Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 11 Embassy Road offer parking?
Yes, 11 Embassy Road does offer parking.
Does 11 Embassy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Embassy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Embassy Road have a pool?
No, 11 Embassy Road does not have a pool.
Does 11 Embassy Road have accessible units?
No, 11 Embassy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Embassy Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Embassy Road has units with dishwashers.
