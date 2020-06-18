11 Barrows St.

Amenities

on-site laundry cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance

Convenience begins with the location in the heart of Allston s Union Square, surrounded by many shops, restaurants, and all the amenities of city living. MBTA Bus Routes 57, 64, 66 and 501 are all located within one block and the MBTA Green Line (B) is just five minutes away. Residents also enjoy quick and easy access to the Mass Pike, Storrow Drive, and Commonwealth Avenue as well as major area institutions including Boston University, Harvard Business School, Boston College, St. Elizabeth s Medical Center, and the New Balance World Headquarters. Additional amenities include on-site laundry facilities, available on-site parking, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.