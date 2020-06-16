108 Dorchester St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking new construction

Parking, New Construction, Private Patio, Gorgeous, thoughtful design, Tall Ceilings, Floor to Ceiling Fireplace, And all smack dab right in the center of town. What else can you ask for? This gorgeous unit has all that you need in a city apartment. Central heat/air conditioning, wide plank oak flooring throughout, entertaining kitchen and open concept design, breakfast bar, marble bathrooms, private outdoor space, brand new construction, tons of windows for light and air, views of the city of Boston and the intersection where East Side and West Side meet, close to everything. July 1 move in. Units 1 & 2 are available. They are similar, except unit 1 has an extra office space and unit 2 has substantially taller ceilings and is the top floor. The pics are from both units. I will update them as the construction nears completion. This one is the penthouse.