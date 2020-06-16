All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 108 Dorchester St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
108 Dorchester St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

108 Dorchester St

108 Dorchester Street · (617) 268-5100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Telegraph Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

108 Dorchester Street, Boston, MA 02127
Telegraph Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Parking, New Construction, Private Patio, Gorgeous, thoughtful design, Tall Ceilings, Floor to Ceiling Fireplace, And all smack dab right in the center of town. What else can you ask for? This gorgeous unit has all that you need in a city apartment. Central heat/air conditioning, wide plank oak flooring throughout, entertaining kitchen and open concept design, breakfast bar, marble bathrooms, private outdoor space, brand new construction, tons of windows for light and air, views of the city of Boston and the intersection where East Side and West Side meet, close to everything. July 1 move in. Units 1 & 2 are available. They are similar, except unit 1 has an extra office space and unit 2 has substantially taller ceilings and is the top floor. The pics are from both units. I will update them as the construction nears completion. This one is the penthouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Dorchester St have any available units?
108 Dorchester St has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Dorchester St have?
Some of 108 Dorchester St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Dorchester St currently offering any rent specials?
108 Dorchester St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Dorchester St pet-friendly?
No, 108 Dorchester St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 108 Dorchester St offer parking?
Yes, 108 Dorchester St does offer parking.
Does 108 Dorchester St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Dorchester St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Dorchester St have a pool?
No, 108 Dorchester St does not have a pool.
Does 108 Dorchester St have accessible units?
No, 108 Dorchester St does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Dorchester St have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Dorchester St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 108 Dorchester St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
Flats on D
411 D St
Boston, MA 02210
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity