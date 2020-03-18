1056 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities

Come see this perfect over-sized 4 bedroom apartment located right near the "B" line and seconds to BU, Shaws, Blanchards, popular bars, restaurants, shops and boutiques. Perfect for students! This is a wonderful location. You won't find this deal anywhere!! This unit is large and SPACIOUS. Complete with MODERN and RENOVATED KITCHEN as well as a MODERN bathroom! GLEAMING hardwood floors and GIGANTIC living room. IDEAL FLOOR PLAN. There are AVAILABLE PARKING SPOTS for only $200/spot!!



Terms: One year lease