All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 1056 Commonwealth Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
1056 Commonwealth Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:02 AM

1056 Commonwealth Ave.

1056 Commonwealth Avenue · (774) 217-0296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1056 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Come see this perfect over-sized 4 bedroom apartment located right near the "B" line and seconds to BU, Shaws, Blanchards, popular bars, restaurants, shops and boutiques. Perfect for students! This is a wonderful location. You won't find this deal anywhere!! This unit is large and SPACIOUS. Complete with MODERN and RENOVATED KITCHEN as well as a MODERN bathroom! GLEAMING hardwood floors and GIGANTIC living room. IDEAL FLOOR PLAN. There are AVAILABLE PARKING SPOTS for only $200/spot!!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1056 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
1056 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1056 Commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 1056 Commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1056 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1056 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1056 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1056 Commonwealth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1056 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1056 Commonwealth Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1056 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1056 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1056 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 1056 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1056 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1056 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1056 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1056 Commonwealth Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1056 Commonwealth Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St
Boston, MA 02115
Flats on D
411 D St
Boston, MA 02210
Radian
120 Kingston St
Boston, MA 02111
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity